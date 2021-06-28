StockMarketWire.com - IntegraFin, the UK company which owns integrated financial arrangements ltd, has announced it has appointed Ernst & Young LLP as its external auditor.
This appointment remains subject to approval by shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.
The appointment will be for the reporting period commencing 01 October 2021.
BDO LLP, IntegraFin's current external auditor, will undertake the audit for the year ending 30 September 2021.
It was re-appointed at the 2021 Annual General Meeting.
Caroline Banszky, chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, said: ‘We thank BDO LLP for their excellent contribution as IntegraFin's auditor of the non-insurance companies for many years and we look forward to working with Ernst & Young in the future".
