StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust India Capital Growth will be presenting at the Shares magazine and AJ Bell investor evening webinar on 06 July 2021 at 6pm.
The investment trust follows a bottom-up long-term investment approach focused on India's small and mid-cap market with a concentrated portfolio of around 30 holdings. ICGF is managed by Ocean Dial, a single country focused asset management company investing directly into India.
The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event webinar is an opportunity for senior board directors from listed PLCs to make a presentation about their company and update investors on their business plans for 2021. Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the companies better by asking questions online during the event.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
