StockMarketWire.com - Destiny Pharma is to present at the Shares and AJ Bell investor evening webinar on 6 July 2021 at 6pm.
It is a clinical stage biotechnology company, engaged in the development of new anti-microbial drugs to address the growing and unmet demand for prophylaxis and treatment of life-threatening drug-resistant bacteria.
The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event webinar is an opportunity for senior board directors from listed PLCs to update existing and potential investors on their business plans for 2021. Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the companies better by asking questions during the event.
Other companies presenting at the even include Diurnal, Warehouse REIT and India Capital Growth Fund.
Register to watch the event for free via Shares magazine's website.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
