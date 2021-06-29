CA
30/06/2021 13:30 GDP
30/06/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
02/07/2021 13:30 building permits
02/07/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade
02/07/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
05/07/2021 15:30 Bank of Canada business outlook survey
CH
30/06/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
01/07/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/07/2021 07:30 CPI
01/07/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
30/06/2021 03:30 manufacturing PMI
30/06/2021 03:30 non-manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
05/07/2021 04:15 services PMI
DE
30/06/2021 08:55 monthly unemployment
01/07/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
05/07/2021 08:55 services PMI
ES
01/07/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
02/07/2021 08:00 unemployment
05/07/2021 08:15 services PMI
EU
30/06/2021 10:00 CPI
01/07/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 10:00 unemployment
02/07/2021 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
02/07/2021 10:00 PPI
05/07/2021 09:00 eurozone services PMI
05/07/2021 10:00 quarterly balance of payments
FR
30/06/2021 07:45 CPI
30/06/2021 07:45 PPI
30/06/2021 07:45 household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
01/07/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
05/07/2021 07:45 industrial production index
05/07/2021 08:50 services PMI
IE
30/06/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
01/07/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
05/07/2021 01:01 services PMI
IT
30/06/2021 09:00 PPI
30/06/2021 10:00 CPI
01/07/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 09:00 unemployment
05/07/2021 08:45 services PMI
JP
30/06/2021 00:50 industrial production
30/06/2021 02:00 steel imports & exports statistics
30/06/2021 06:00 construction orders
30/06/2021 06:00 consumer confidence survey
30/06/2021 06:00 housing starts
01/07/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 06:00 auto sales
02/07/2021 00:50 monetary base
05/07/2021 01:30 services PMI
UK
30/06/2021 07:00 GDP
30/06/2021 07:00 balance of payments
01/07/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 20:00 BoE Governor Andrew Bailey speech at Mansion House event
05/07/2021 09:00 SMMT registration figures
05/07/2021 09:30 services PMI
US
30/06/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
30/06/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
30/06/2021 15:00 pending home sales index
30/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
01/07/2021 13:30 jobless claims
01/07/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 15:00 construction spending
01/07/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
02/07/2021 13:30 jobs report for June
02/07/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com