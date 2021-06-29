CA
30/06/2021 13:30 GDP
30/06/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
CH
30/06/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
CN
30/06/2021 03:30 non-manufacturing PMI
30/06/2021 03:30 manufacturing PMI
DE
30/06/2021 08:55 monthly unemployment
EU
30/06/2021 10:00 CPI
FR
30/06/2021 07:45 CPI
30/06/2021 07:45 household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
30/06/2021 07:45 PPI
IE
30/06/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
IT
30/06/2021 09:00 PPI
30/06/2021 10:00 CPI
JP
30/06/2021 00:50 industrial production
30/06/2021 02:00 steel imports & exports statistics
30/06/2021 06:00 housing starts
30/06/2021 06:00 consumer confidence survey
30/06/2021 06:00 construction orders
UK
30/06/2021 07:00 GDP
30/06/2021 07:00 balance of payments
US
30/06/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
30/06/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
30/06/2021 15:00 pending home sales index
30/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
