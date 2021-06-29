StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Standard Life Aberdeen said it had sold down a 4.99% stake in India's HDFC Life Insurance for Rs 67.3 billion (£652 million).
The sale meant that Standard Life Abderdeen had reduced its stake in the life insurer to 3.89%.
The remaining stake was worth around Rs 54.6 billion (£530 million), based on the current share price of Rs 694.23, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.