Wealth manager Standard Life Aberdeen said it had sold down a 4.99% stake in India's HDFC Life Insurance for Rs 67.3 billion (£652 million).

The sale meant that Standard Life Abderdeen had reduced its stake in the life insurer to 3.89%.

The remaining stake was worth around Rs 54.6 billion (£530 million), based on the current share price of Rs 694.23, the company said.

