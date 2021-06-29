StockMarketWire.com - Care-based social homes investor Civitas Social Housing acquired three supported living properties and exchanged on one further property all located in the East of England for a total of £2.5 million.
'The acquisition is composed of four self-contained single occupancy properties which have been specially adapted for adults with learning disabilities and mental health care needs,' the company said.
The properties are leased to Chrysalis Supported Association, with rents adjusted annually in line with CPI over the full-term and are subject to a lower limit of inflation of 0% per annum and a maximum indexation of 4% per annum.
'The properties are immediately income generating with an initial net yield in line with the Company's present expectations and were sourced by Civitas Investment Management Limited, the Company's Investment Adviser,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
