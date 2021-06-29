StockMarketWire.com - infrastructure investor and operator John Laing said it had committed to invest an additional US$14 million (approximately £10 million) to increase its stake in the Denver Eagle P3 project in Denver, Colorado from 45% to 50%.
Since investing in Denver Eagle in 2010, John Laing has played an active role in the delivery of the project through 'construction and entirely into operations in 2019, holding key positions within the project company and at board level, including as Chief Executive Officer,' the company said.
'The asset benefits from an availability-based revenue model with a 34-year concession and its central location in the metropolitan area,' it added.
'This additional investment enables John Laing to increase its stake in an existing asset with considerable opportunities for further value creation and growth, working in conjunction with global partners, while building further track record.'
