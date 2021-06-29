StockMarketWire.com - Specialist currency manager Record said it had formed a strategic partnership with UBS Global Wealth Management for a new emerging market fund.
Record said the exclusive allowed UBS clients to benefit from Record's expertise and investment strategy.
The Record Emerging Market Sustainable Finance Fund size at launch would be around $750 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
