StockMarketWire.com - Beauty products group Revolution Beauty said it was planning to list on London's AIM market in July.
The company said Jupiter Asset Management had agreed to become a cornerstone investor and would subscribe for £90 million of the placing.
Revolution Beauty said it generated revenue of £157.6 million and adjusted earnings of £13.1 million in the 14 months through February.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.