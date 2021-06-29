StockMarketWire.com - Beauty products group Revolution Beauty said it was planning to list on London's AIM market in July.

The company said Jupiter Asset Management had agreed to become a cornerstone investor and would subscribe for £90 million of the placing.

Revolution Beauty said it generated revenue of £157.6 million and adjusted earnings of £13.1 million in the 14 months through February.


