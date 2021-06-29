StockMarketWire.com - Spend management group Proactis said forensic investigations had confirmed that only a small amount of 'low-level' data had been accessed during a recent cyber attack.
The company said investigations into the cyber security incident first detected on 16 May had concluded.
'The investigations confirm that none of Proactis' customer systems were compromised and only a very small amount of low-level internal and non-commercially sensitive data, limited to a standalone, services-based business unit in the US was accessed by the perpetrators,' it said.
'The effectiveness of the network segregation we have in place played a key part in protecting us during the incident.'
Proactis confirmed there would be no material financial impact on the company as a result of the incident.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
