StockMarketWire.com - Data solutions provider D4t4 Solutions reported a fall in annual profit as higher revenue was offset by higher operating expenses.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit fell to £3 million from £4.9 million year-on-year, while revenue climbed 4.6% to £22.8 million.
Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues moved from 38% to 49%, driven by employment costs, share based payments and foreign exchange expenses in the year.
The company recommended a final dividend of 2.0 pence per share, up from 1.9 pence last year.
'We enter FY22 in a solid financial position, with high profit margins, a strong cash position with no debt and a well proven business model,' the company said.
'Trading during the new financial year has been in line with the board's expectations with strong levels of both existing and new client activity,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.