StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics and innovative cancer therapies group Avacta said its Covid-19 test kit detects the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in clinical samples.
The AffiDX antigen lateral flow test, in this small study, 'outperformed two lateral flow antigen tests that are commercially available in Europe,' the company said.
'Lateral flow antigen tests are intended to provide a cost effective and rapid means of identifying individuals with a high viral load that means they are more likely to infect others.' it added.
'The clinical data for Avacta's AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test demonstrated 100% sensitivity for identifying infectious individuals with viral loads measured by PCR of Ct<27, which is considered infectious.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.