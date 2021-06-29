StockMarketWire.com - Telematics group Trakm8 booked a full-year loss as its sales slumped during the pandemic.
Pre-tax losses for the year through March amounted to £1.9 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £1.7 million. Revenue fell 18% to £16.0 million.
Trakm8 didn't declare any dividends for the year.
Revenue in the financial year to date through May was up 26% year-on-year.
'Assuming no further lockdowns or unmanageable supply chain issues the company expects to return to pre-Covid-19 revenues and deliver a profit,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
