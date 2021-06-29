StockMarketWire.com - Metal explorer Castillo Copper said that mineralisation was intersected in the first three drill-holes at the Big One Deposit, within the Mt Oxide project in Australia.
According to the field geologist's estimates, the intercepts ranged from 7-to-17.5 metres over the three drill-holes; the cumulative size of the intercepts ranged from 14-to-24.5m.
Preliminary downhole electromagnetic survey results from BO_315RC-17RC and eight 2020 drill-holes 'suggest the density of copper mineralisation intersected is potentially higher than initial expectations,' the company said.
With 23 drill-holes remaining to 'be completed on the current campaign, the Big One Deposit continues to deliver significant exploration potential,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company will continue its drilling campaign at Big One Deposit, complemented by further progress reports and interpretations of assay results.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.