StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Sunrise Resources said high-grade gold assay results had been received from a drill programme at its Baker project in the Meekatharra district of the Murchison goldfield in Western Australia.
Five holes were drilled to depths of 100-200 metres, with highlights including encountering 2 metres grading 11.5 grams per tonne of gold from 64 metres downhole.
'The objective of the drilling was to enhance the value of the project for sale or joint venture whilst remaining focused on the development of our CS Pozzolan-Perlite Project in Nevada,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
'The drill programme was completed on schedule and under budget.'
'The Meekatharra District has a long history of production from rich gold deposits with several million ounces of gold already produced and in remaining defined resources with active production from a number of open pit and underground mines.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
