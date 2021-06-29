StockMarketWire.com - Cancer blood test company Cizzle Biotechnology said it had made 'significant progress' since going public on the London Stock Exchange in May.
Following the development of its prototype CIZ1B biomarker test for the early detection of lung cancer, the company had now 'selected manufacturers and contract research organisations to conduct the required reagent generation, test manufacture and clinical validation to achieve CE marking and FDA 510(k) clearance for the [prototype CIZ1B biomarker] test,' the company said.
The company had also commenced a 'robust health economics exercise to establish that the test satisfies the specific economic requirements and benefits required by the NHS and its patients,' the it added.
'We are also investigating additional global strategic alliances in order to facilitate the future commercial acceptance and roll-out of the test worldwide.'
