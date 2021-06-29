StockMarketWire.com - Oil company San Leon Energy booked a full-year loss as it developed assets in Nigeria.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to $9.6 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $58.7 million.
'The period under review has been one of considerable uncertainty globally,' chief executive Oisin Fanning said.
'Despite this, San Leon has continued to deliver its strategy.'
'2020 saw operational progress at OML 18 in preparation for its next stage of development, tempered by the macroeconomic environment.'
'On a corporate level, we are very pleased to have been able to return just over $33 million to shareholders while also building and diversifying our portfolio with the Oza and ELI transactions, respectively.'
'Our underlying strategy remains unchanged to deliver sustainable value to our shareholders.'
