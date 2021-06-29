StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Oriole Resources said final results for a maiden drilling programme at the 51%-owned Bibemi gold project in Cameroon supported the potential for large-scale mineralisation.
Gold, it added, had now been confirmed at all four prospects within this 8.3-kilometre-long orogenic system.
Best intersections included 3.10 metres grading 1.07 grammes per tonne of gold.
'We are extremely pleased that the maiden diamond drill programme at Bibemi has been so successful, returning multiple gold intersections in over half of the holes,' chief executive Tim Livesey said.
'This is very encouraging, indicating that the orogenic gold system we have defined over an 8.3km strike length at surface, through previous rock-chip sampling and trenching programmes, has been proven to extend below surface at all four prospects and for depths of more than 100m.'
