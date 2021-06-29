StockMarketWire.com - Marine services provider James Fisher and Sons said profits are anticipated to be more weighted to the second half of the year than historically amid weaker-than-expected performance in its marine division.
Overall, the company said it remained on track to deliver improved underlying operating profit over that achieved in 2020.
First-half working capital will show an outflow as larger projects within the specialist technical division move towards milestones and invoicing in H2.
The company also unveiled a new strategy to 'refocus the group and reinforce its competitive advantages to deliver value to all stakeholders.'
Under the new strategy, the company expects to achieve underlying operating margin above 10%; return on capital employed above 15% and a net debt over EBITDA leverage ratio of between 1.0 to 2.0x.
'This strategy leverages the group's fundamental strengths in marine services, with a renewed focus on driving better future performance and returns for all stakeholders,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
