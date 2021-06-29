StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Novacyt said it would launch two Covid-19 antigen lateral flow tests to strengthen its testing portfolio for the disease.

The company also said it would pursue significant new market opportunities, especially in point-of-care settings.

It would initially target private market opportunities for the new tests via its existing distribution network.

The PathFlow antigen tests were small, instrument-free and contained all the components required for safe sample collection, preparation, testing, interpretation of results, and disposal for convenient use by healthcare professionals or patients in home settings.


