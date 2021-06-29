StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure fund Infrastructure India said Logistics Infrastructure had entered into agreements for revised terms with the lending banks which make up its two lending consortia.
Under the agreement, there will be a moratorium on interest payments until April 2022 and principal payments until November 2022, while the overall combined interest rate would be reduced to a range between 9.45-to-10%, down from more than 12% previously.
The final repayment is now scheduled in 2033 - providing a three year extension over the previous final payment date in 2030.
The aggregate amount of the facility is INR 7,389 million, approximately £71.5 million.
'The improved borrowing terms available to DLI under the agreement, will provide DLI with additional flexibility in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic and its unprecedented and continued impact on the social and economic landscape in India,' the company said.
