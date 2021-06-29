StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain said it had secured a £14 million loan agreement for a term of six months with Galaxy Digital LP using a portion of the company's Bitcoin holding as collateral.
The proceeds of the loan would be used, together with the funds raised previously, to continue the build out of the company's West Texas data centre and to meet the company's operating cash flow requirements.
'It would allow Argo to retain its current Bitcoin holding, whilst further expanding its mining operations,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
