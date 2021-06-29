StockMarketWire.com - Specialty pharmaceutical company Diurnal said it had extended its distribution arrangements with Er-Kim to include the distribution and marketing of the company's hydrocortisone granules in capsules and hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules in Bulgaria and Romania.

Under the terms of the agreement, Er-Kim would receive the exclusive rights to distribute and market Alkindi and Efmody in Bulgaria and Romania.

'The combined market in both countries is estimated to be more than $13m in paediatric adrenal insufficiency and adult congenital adrenal hyperplasia,' the company said.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com