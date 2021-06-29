StockMarketWire.com - Specialty pharmaceutical company Diurnal said it had extended its distribution arrangements with Er-Kim to include the distribution and marketing of the company's hydrocortisone granules in capsules and hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules in Bulgaria and Romania.
Under the terms of the agreement, Er-Kim would receive the exclusive rights to distribute and market Alkindi and Efmody in Bulgaria and Romania.
'The combined market in both countries is estimated to be more than $13m in paediatric adrenal insufficiency and adult congenital adrenal hyperplasia,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.