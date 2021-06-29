StockMarketWire.com - Marketing technology company Seeen booked a full-year loss, as a rise in revenue was more than offset by expenses.

Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £4.0 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £1.80 million.

Revenue more than doubled to to £10.1 million, up from £4.3 million, though revenue excluding a YouTube commission fell 4% to $10.1 million.

Chairman Patrick DeSouza said sales efforts with necessary interactions with brands and creators had proved more challenging given Covid-19 restrictions.

'With restrictions lessening, we look forward to delivering given our suite of valuable AI products,' he said.


