StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Thor Mining said it had recorded positive preliminary internal copper results from early stages of drilling at the Alford East copper-gold project in South Australia.

Highlights included intersecting 106.5 metres at 0.14% copper from 8 metres.

'Whilst preliminary and indicative only, drilling to date validates the current geological model and structural controls on mineralisation,' Thor Mining said.

'Core is currently being cut ready for sample submission to laboratory for analytical analysis.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com