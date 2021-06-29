StockMarketWire.com - Remineraliser producer Harvest Minerals reported sales more than doubled in the first half of the year, from a year earlier.

The the total accumulated sales in the first half of the year achieved 26,726 tonnes compared to 9,861 tonnes in H1 2020, a 171% increase.

The company sold 26,726 tonnes of its KP Fertil in Q2, representing a 174% increase over the sales realised in the same period of 2020.

The company said it was now entering a traditionally strong sales period; in 2020, 82% of the total sales were placed in the second half of the year.

The company maintained its year-end sales target of 80,000 tonnes of KP Fertil ahead of traditionally strong H2 period.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com