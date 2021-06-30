CA
02/07/2021 13:30 building permits
02/07/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade
02/07/2021 14:30 manufacturing PMI
05/07/2021 15:30 Bank of Canada business outlook survey
CH
01/07/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/07/2021 07:30 CPI
01/07/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
01/07/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
05/07/2021 04:15 services PMI
DE
01/07/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
05/07/2021 08:55 services PMI
06/07/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders and turnover
06/07/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
ES
01/07/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
02/07/2021 08:00 unemployment
05/07/2021 08:15 services PMI
06/07/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
01/07/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 10:00 unemployment
02/07/2021 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
02/07/2021 10:00 PPI
05/07/2021 09:00 eurozone services PMI
05/07/2021 10:00 quarterly balance of payments
06/07/2021 10:00 retail trade
FR
01/07/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
05/07/2021 07:45 industrial production index
05/07/2021 08:50 services PMI
IE
01/07/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
05/07/2021 01:01 services PMI
06/07/2021 11:00 industrial production and turnover
IT
01/07/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 09:00 unemployment
05/07/2021 08:45 services PMI
JP
01/07/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 06:00 auto sales
02/07/2021 00:50 monetary base
05/07/2021 01:30 services PMI
06/07/2021 00:30 household spending
06/07/2021 03:00 imported vehicle sales
UK
01/07/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 20:00 BoE Governor Andrew Bailey speech at Mansion House event
05/07/2021 09:00 SMMT registration figures
05/07/2021 09:30 services PMI
06/07/2021 09:30 construction PMI
US
01/07/2021 13:30 jobless claims
01/07/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 15:00 construction spending
01/07/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
02/07/2021 13:30 jobs report for June
02/07/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
06/07/2021 14:45 services PMI
06/07/2021 15:00 employment trends index
06/07/2021 15:00 ISM report on business services PMI
