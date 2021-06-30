CH
01/07/2021 07:30 CPI
01/07/2021 07:30 retail sales
01/07/2021 08:30 procure.ch PMI
CN
01/07/2021 04:15 manufacturing PMI
DE
01/07/2021 08:55 manufacturing PMI
ES
01/07/2021 08:15 manufacturing PMI
EU
01/07/2021 09:00 manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 10:00 unemployment
FR
01/07/2021 08:50 manufacturing PMI
IE
01/07/2021 01:01 manufacturing PMI
IT
01/07/2021 08:45 manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 09:00 unemployment
JP
01/07/2021 01:30 manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 06:00 auto sales
UK
01/07/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 20:00 BoE Governor Andrew Bailey speech at Mansion House event
US
01/07/2021 13:30 jobless claims
01/07/2021 14:45 manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 15:00 construction spending
01/07/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing PMI
01/07/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
