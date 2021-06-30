StockMarketWire.com -

CA

30/06/2021 13:30 GDP
30/06/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes


CH

30/06/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer


CN

30/06/2021 03:30 non-manufacturing PMI
30/06/2021 03:30 manufacturing PMI


DE

30/06/2021 08:55 monthly unemployment


EU

30/06/2021 10:00 CPI


FR

30/06/2021 07:45 CPI
30/06/2021 07:45 household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
30/06/2021 07:45 PPI


IE

30/06/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment


IT

30/06/2021 09:00 PPI
30/06/2021 10:00 CPI


JP

30/06/2021 00:50 industrial production
30/06/2021 02:00 steel imports & exports statistics
30/06/2021 06:00 housing starts
30/06/2021 06:00 consumer confidence survey
30/06/2021 06:00 construction orders


UK

30/06/2021 07:00 GDP
30/06/2021 07:00 balance of payments


US

30/06/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
30/06/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
30/06/2021 15:00 pending home sales index
30/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com