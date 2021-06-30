StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore producer Ferrexpo said it had approved the early repayment of its outstanding pre-export finance facility.
Repayment will take place on June 30 and result in the subsequent cancellation of the facility.
The facility agreement was signed in 2018 and repayment was scheduled to take place quarterly between 2020 and 2022.
As at 31 December 2020, the company had US$257 million of debt drawn on its facility.
'[E]arly repayment of the PXF facility reflects the continued strong operational performance of the Group and market conditions currently underpinning the iron ore market, whilst also representing prudent cash management practice,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
