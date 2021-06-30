StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT launched a £108 million equity raising to snap up investment opportunities.
New shares in the company were being offered at 155p per share, a 5.2% discount to its closing price on Tuesday.
Urban Logistics REIT said its investment manager had identified 'a significant pipeline' of attractive investment opportunities, with an an average net initial yield of 6.1%.
Placing proceeds were expected to be deployed within three months of receipt of funds.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.