StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT launched a £108 million equity raising to snap up investment opportunities.

New shares in the company were being offered at 155p per share, a 5.2% discount to its closing price on Tuesday.

Urban Logistics REIT said its investment manager had identified 'a significant pipeline' of attractive investment opportunities, with an an average net initial yield of 6.1%.

Placing proceeds were expected to be deployed within three months of receipt of funds.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com