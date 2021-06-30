StockMarketWire.com - Advertising firm M&C Saatchi booked a full-year loss but upgraded its annual guidance, citing a corporate restructure that saw it cut costs.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £8.5 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £8.6 million. Revenue fell 12% to £225.4 million.
The company said its 'headline' profit fell 52% to £8.3 million, but was nevertheless ahead of its expectations.
Looking ahead, M&C Saatchi said it expected its full-year results to be ahead of consensus market expectations.
It had traded ahead of expectations for first five months of 2021 and anticipated posting a headline pre-tax profit for the first half in excess of £10 million.
'2020 was undoubtedly a watershed year for the company,' chief executive Moray MacLennan said.
'We went into the year confronted by Covid-19 and ended with a new strategy and the unswerving support of the group's employees and a new structure in place for 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.