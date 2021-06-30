StockMarketWire.com - Flooring retailer Topps Tiles said its third-quarter like-for-like sales had risen 13% compared to 2019, driving 'strong' profits, following an easing of UK lockdown measures.
Sales were up by a more impressive 19% in the 11 weeks since stores reopened, having fallen 17% in the two weeks to 10 April during trading restrictions.
'The successful launch of our extended outdoor range and increasing demand for our value offer has driven higher sales in the 11-week period and, while percentage gross margins in the period were slightly lower than previous guidance, our gross profits were strong,' Topps Tiles said.
'We are well placed to benefit from continuing high levels of consumer demand in the home improvement sector over the coming months.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
