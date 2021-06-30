StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable fuels technology company Velocys said it had signed a strategic framework agreement with a subsidiary of Koch Engineered Solutions for its Bayou Fuels biorefinery project in Natchez, Mississippi.
The subsidiary, Koch Project Solutions, may be awarded a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract to deliver the project, subject to completion of due diligence.
The project was expected to produce about 33 million US gallons per year (125 million litres per year) of sustainable aviation fuel.
Velocys said it continued to retain Worley as engineering partner for the development of pre-feasibility, feasibility and fully integrated technology packages for all its projects.
