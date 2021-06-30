StockMarketWire.com - Advanced material supplier to the aerospace sector Velocity Composites posted a first-half loss, owing to the pandemic's impact on the commercial aviation sector.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through April amounted to £1.06 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.69 million.
Revenue more than halved to £4.4 million, down from £9.5 million, though the company said it had stablised following the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.
Velocity said it remained on track to move back into positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation during the second half of 2021.
