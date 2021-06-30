StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity solutions provider BrandShield Systems said it had won a contract from a customer in the pharmaceutical industry.
The customer, which is based in Europe, has signed an annual recurring contract with BrandShield to protect several of its drugs from online threats which have become increasingly prevalent during the COVID-19 crisis.
'These threats cut across standalone websites, social media platforms and ecommerce marketplaces,' the company said.
The contract win was one of a number of additional clients secured in June over and above the 18 new clients BrandShield secured between January and May 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
