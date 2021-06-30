StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rambler Metals and Mining said it had agreed financing terms for $50 million sufficient to fund the completion of its underground development and mine remediation.

The financing would come via a combination of a senior secured term loan and an unsecured, subordinated convertible note.

Rambler had signed a binding term sheet for a S$20 million three-year senior secured loan with Canadian investor Newgen Resource Lending.

It also had signed a binding term sheet for an unsecured, subordinated convertible note of up to $30 million with Riverfort Global Opportunities.


