StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rambler Metals and Mining said it had agreed financing terms for $50 million sufficient to fund the completion of its underground development and mine remediation.
The financing would come via a combination of a senior secured term loan and an unsecured, subordinated convertible note.
Rambler had signed a binding term sheet for a S$20 million three-year senior secured loan with Canadian investor Newgen Resource Lending.
It also had signed a binding term sheet for an unsecured, subordinated convertible note of up to $30 million with Riverfort Global Opportunities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.