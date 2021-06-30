StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Guild Esports reported wider first-half losses following increased investment spend on in marketing and corporate infrastructure.
For the six months ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £4.3 million from £0.4 million and revenue generated was £0.4 million
Looking ahead, the company said it expected to generate 'significant revenues' in H2 2021 arising from four partnership deals announced previously.
The company also said it was on track to achieve first-year sponsorship revenue targets and achieve one million subscribed fanbase by the end of 2021.
