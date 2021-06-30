StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Savannah Resources said it expected to to reach a 'declaration of the environmental impact' stage of is Mina do Barroso lithium project in Portugal by the fourth quarter of 2021.
A current public consultation phase for the mine's environmental impact assessment was due to finish in mid-July, chairman Matthew King said in speech notes for the company's annual general meeting.
'Inputs from the EIA are also required for the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study and though DFS-related fieldwork has been difficult to undertake due to COVID-related restrictions excellent progress has been made in Australia on the metallurgical test work programme,' King said.
'Savannah remains firmly committed to completing the DFS as quickly as the EIA process and Covid restrictions allow.'
