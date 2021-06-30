StockMarketWire.com - Energy infrastructure company InfraStrata said it was performing in line to meet expectations on revenues for the 17 month period ended 31 December 2021, amid 'solid' commercial progress.
For the 11-month period to 30 June 2021, revenues of circa £9 million was booked of which £3 million was booked in the latest quarter, the company said.
Growth momentum was established within the renewables, cruise & ferry and defence markets.
'Our current focus is absolutely clear: to convert opportunities to contracts as quickly as possible and increase organic cashflows so as to be in an annualised cash break-even position by the end of the current calendar year,' it added.
