StockMarketWire.com - Equipment hire company HSS Hire said it expected core earnings for 2021 to be 'slightly ahead' of market expectations following a jump in second-quarter revenue and further margin expansion.
Underlying revenues rose 102% to in Q2 2021 from FY19 levels.
Based on the performance in the second quarter, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and, amortisation, or EBITDA, for 2021 is expected to be 'slightly ahead of market expectations and EBITA is now expected to be materially ahead of expectations, including the benefit of reduced depreciation following the change in operating model,' the company said.
Building on the encouraging momentum in Q1 2021, trading has continued to improve since the Group reported its 2020 year end results, with underlying1 revenues in Q2 2021 at 102% of FY19 levels.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
