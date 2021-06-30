StockMarketWire.com - Safety company investor Marlowe said it acquired care quality compliance consultancy CQC Compliance for an expected enterprise value of around £2 million.
CQC was based in Preston, Lancashire, and provided retained consulting services to care homes, surgeries and pharmacies to ensure compliance with health and social care regulations.
The business had run rate annual revenues of around £1 million, Marlowe said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
