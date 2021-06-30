StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions company 7digital reported narrower annual losses as cost cuts offset a fall in revenue owing to the pandemic-led deferral in new business and renewals.

For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed 61.3% to £2.3 million even as revenue fell to £6.5 million from £9.3 million

Gross margin for 2020 was 71.1%, up from 64.0% in 2019.

'The sales momentum from the end of last year has continued in 2021, which we expect to translate into significant year-on-year revenue growth and deliver a full year of positive EBITDA,' the company said.

'Looking further ahead, based solely on our current contracts and pipeline for 2021 - before the contribution from any new deals signed in 2022 - we expect an even stronger 2022 with a substantial increase in EBITDA and strong revenue growth over 2021,' it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com