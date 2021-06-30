StockMarketWire.com - Remote site services provider RA International said it had successfully concluded contract discussions with Danakali for the construction of camp accommodation in Eritrea, East Africa.
The camp would house 1200 personnel, administration and service facilities as well as provide facilities management services in support of the Colluli Mining Share development.
'The key commercial terms will be released when all approvals have been obtained, which include the CMSC board and related government departments in Eritrea,' the company said.
Construction works would be phased, with the first of three phases commencing imminently upon receiving necessary approvals and subsequent phases commencing as CMSC funding was available. Construction activities were anticipated to be completed within a year with the operating contract commencing immediately post-construction.
