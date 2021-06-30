StockMarketWire.com - Autins Group reported higher profit even as activity was impacted by the semiconductor supply shortage.

For the six months ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £0.6 million from £1.76 million as revenue increased by 3.7% to £13.71m.

'During Q2 and Q3, our sales have been significantly impacted by the well-publicised semi-conductor supply issues,' the company said.

Neptune sales continue to progress well with sales growing by 33%.

Looking ahead, the company said the 'strong underlying demand for cars and reassuring statements from semi-conductor manufacturers that they will begin to meet automotive demand during the summer suggests that we should start to see a recovery later this calendar year.'




