StockMarketWire.com - Autins Group reported higher profit even as activity was impacted by the semiconductor supply shortage.
For the six months ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £0.6 million from £1.76 million as revenue increased by 3.7% to £13.71m.
'During Q2 and Q3, our sales have been significantly impacted by the well-publicised semi-conductor supply issues,' the company said.
Neptune sales continue to progress well with sales growing by 33%.
Looking ahead, the company said the 'strong underlying demand for cars and reassuring statements from semi-conductor manufacturers that they will begin to meet automotive demand during the summer suggests that we should start to see a recovery later this calendar year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.