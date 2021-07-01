StockMarketWire.com - Network International Holdings has said it is "making good progress" in closing the acquisition of DPO group, having gained the necessary regulatory approvals.
The approvals relate to the majority of the 19 countries that DPO operates in.
Network International Holdings said it is "constructively engaged" with regulators in the two countries where approvals remain outstanding.
In a statement, the company said: 'The pace and nature of progress in recent weeks has been reassuring. As a result, we now expect completion during the third quarter.
'We remain excited about the acquisition and the future combined growth of our complementary businesses. DPO has traded strongly and ahead of our expectations during 2021, supported by good momentum in new merchant signups and the ongoing transition towards digital and e-commerce payments across its markets.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
