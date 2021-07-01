StockMarketWire.com - Software product group, Micro Focus International, has reported a 4.6% fall in revenue for the six months to April 30, 2021.

The group generated a statutory operating loss from continuing operations (after exceptional items and amortisation of purchased intangibles) of $154.8m. In comparison, in H120 the operating loss was $906.7m, which included a goodwill impairment charge of $922.2m.

The company said sales execution in the period was strong, resulting in an improvement in sales conversion rates and a number of deals closing earlier than expected. It added that the H2 weighting of the prior year revenue due to COVID-19 was also a factor.

Micro Focus International has also announced the appointed of Matt Ashley, who joined the board as chief financial officer on July 1, 2021.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com