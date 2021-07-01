StockMarketWire.com - Listed infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships said it had reached financial close on a new police headquarters in South-East Hesse in Offenbach, Germany.
The company has invested €9.5 million for a 45% stake in the project.
Financial close of the project took place after construction reached completion and successful handover to the Federal State of Hesse.
The project was awarded in December 2017 to a consortium comprising INPP Public Infrastructure Germany GmbH & Co. KG, Amber Infrastructure GmbH, and Goldbeck Public Partner GmbH.
'The 36,645 sqm newly built centre will provide a headquarters to the police in South-East Hesse in Offenbach, which is approximately 5 km from Frankfurt, accommodating c.1,000 staff,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
