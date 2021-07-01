StockMarketWire.com - Software company Aveva unveiled new financial targets following a 'good' start to fiscal 2022.

The company achieved approximately 10% revenue growth in the first two months of the financial year.

Aveva said it would target a revenue compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of around 10% between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2026.

'AVEVA's revenue growth will be supported by revenue synergies relating to the OSIsoft acquisition, which are expected to be at least $100 million in FY26,' the company said.

The company is also targeting recurring revenue over 80% of total revenue in FY26, and an adjusted EBIT margin of at least 35% in FY26.








